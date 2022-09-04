Virginia Tech Football Says It Had Items Stolen from Locker Room During ODU Loss

AP Photo/Mike Caudill

The Virginia Tech Hokies fell to the Old Dominion Monarchs 20-17 in their season opener on Friday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium, but that's not all they lost.

Virginia Tech revealed that it had items stolen from its locker room during the loss, via ESPN's David M. Hale:

"The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night. The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment."

Friday's game was full of chaos for the Hokies.

In addition to having items stolen, the game was delayed at halftime because the Hokies had members of their coaching staff stuck in an elevator at the stadium. The delay lasted about 15 minutes.

Virginia Tech tight end Connor Blumrick also had to issue an apology after punching a fan who rushed the field following Old Dominion's win:

“I would like to sincerely apologize to ODU and Hokie Nation for my actions after last night’s game. Following an emotional loss, in trying to get to the locker room safely, there was an incident including contact between myself and a fan, that I regret. This is not an accurate reflection of my character and I am truly sorry to those I have let down including my coaches, teammates and fans."

It was a rough day overall for the Hokies, especially on offense. Quarterback Grant Wells completed just 21 of 36 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown against an unacceptable four interceptions. He also rushed for 45 yards and a score.

Running backs Keshawn King, Chance Black and Jalen Holston combined for 156 yards on the ground, and tight end Nick Gallo led all receivers with seven catches for 49 yards.

The win marked Old Dominion's second-ever victory against a Power Five opponent. The first came in 2018, also against Virginia Tech.

The Hokies will look to regroup ahead of a big matchup against Boston College on Sept. 10. The Eagles opened the season with a 22-21 loss to Rutgers on Saturday.