WWE's Drew McIntyre Will Be 'Knocking on The Rock’s Door' After Loss to Roman Reigns

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

Drew McIntyre mentioned a potential confrontation with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson following his loss to The Rock's cousin, WWE universal champion Roman Reigns, at Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

McIntyre faced Reigns in the main event of Saturday's show in Cardiff, Wales, which marked the first WWE main roster pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in nearly 20 years and the first UK stadium show in 30 years.

Scotland's McIntyre had the crowd firmly in his favor and seemed to be on the verge of ending Reigns' historic two-year run as champion, but his dreams screeched to a halt when NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa interfered, allowing Reigns to retain.

Sikoa is the cousin of Reigns and the brother of WWE tag team champions The Usos, and he ensured Reigns' victory despite none of The Usos, Paul Heyman or Sami Zayn being present.

In the post-event press conference (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), McIntyre discussed the match and his plans for the future:

"Like I said, without the backup he belongs to me and it was very much a bit physical back-and-forth, but he very much belonged to me. And the crowd was very much in my corner and I loved every second of it until the inevitable. He's always got something up his freaking sleeve or Paul Heyman gifts him something or the family gifts him something. You know how big the family is. I mean, we're gonna have to start going door to door around the world and pay some visits. So I don't know, Hollywood here I come, I'll be knocking on The Rock's door soon."

To McIntyre's point, Reigns has received a great deal of help during his time as champion from those close to him, and it appears as though Sikoa is the latest addition to The Bloodline.

McIntyre seemed to insinuate that Reigns would be willing to enlist the help of anyone in his family, including one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time in The Rock.

Reigns and The Rock haven't had any on-screen interactions since The Tribal Chief turned heel, became champion and began the greatest run of his career two years ago, however, so it is anyone's guess how The Rock would react to him.

Most are assuming that if and when The Rock returns to WWE programming, it will be in opposition of Reigns and in an effort to set up a match between them, perhaps as soon as WrestleMania 39 next year in Inglewood, California.

Reigns vs. The Rock is the match that most wrestling fans seemingly want to see, but if The Rock is up for more than one more match in his wrestling career, McIntyre wouldn't be a bad choice given his stature, popularity and issues with Reigns.

