Report: Gersson Rosas Was Main Negotiator for Knicks in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks consultant Gersson Rosas—formerly the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Houston Rockets and president of basketball operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves—took the lead in negotiations with the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

Per that report, Knicks president Leon Rose "apparently trusted Rosas with the negotiations, and it became obvious over the past few weeks that the Knicks were in the driver's seat to acquire Mitchell, a New York native who wanted to play for the Knicks."

Washburn added that "Rose and [Jazz CEO Danny Ainge] did not speak during the negotiations, according to industry sources."

Instead, it was the Cleveland Cavaliers who swooped in and acquired Mitchell when the Knicks and Jazz couldn't agree to terms, giving up Collin Sexton (who agreed to a four-year, $72 million sign-and-trade), Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps.

That will surely be a disappointment for Knicks fans, as the team continues to search for its first true star since the Carmelo Anthony days. There will be plenty of blame to go around, with Rosas reportedly being left out to dry first.