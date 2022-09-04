The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 210

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night 210 went down on Saturday in Paris, and it was not your run of the mill fight card. It marked the UFC's long-awaited debut in France, where MMA was illegal until 2019.

The promotion put together a suitably solid card to commemorate the occasion.

Headlining honors went to a heavyweight clash between No. 1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane—the hometown hero—and visiting Australian Tai Tuivasa, who was ranked No. 3 heading into the fight. Outside of a second-round scare, Gane was in top form in the fight, finishing his Aussie foe with a vicious third-round volley.

The co-main event, meanwhile, saw No. 1-ranked middleweight contender Robert Whittaker—a former champ—risk his spot against Italy's Marvin Vettori, the division's No. 2 fighter. The Australian Whittaker was the picture of dominance in the fight, out-striking his dangerous foe to a clear-cut unanimous-decision victory.

Elsewhere on the card, we saw appearances from a number of French fighters, and fighters from French-speaking regions like Quebec, including No. 12-ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov, who picked up a unanimous-decision win over Joaquin Buckley on the main card.

When all was said and done, it was a great night of fights, and just the kind of reward the fans in France deserved for their incredible patience.

Keep scrolling for the real winners and losers from the UFC's debut in the country.