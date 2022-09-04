2022 Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings Before Week 1 of NFL Season

0 of 6

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The time for talking is almost done. So is the time for thinking.

Now is the time for doing.

There are just a handful of days left before the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kick off the 2022 season at SoFi Stadium. That doesn't just mean that another season of NFL action is almost here. It means fantasy football is almost here with it. Soon, drafting teams will give way to setting lineups.

However, the big day isn't here just yet, and that leaves a little more time for teams to be assembled. In fact, it can be argued that waiting as long as possible before drafting is less procrastination and more wise course of action. This way a preseason injury or surprise cut can't put a massive dent in your chances of a successful season before it even begins.

Waiting also gives fantasy managers more time to examine updated player rankings and recommendations that reflect how training camps and the preseason have impacted player values.

That's the point of this final preseason fantasy football big board here at Bleacher Report—one last set of PPR player rankings, values to target and busts to avoid before the 2022 season begins Thursday.

Average draft position data courtesy of Fantasy Pros.

Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.