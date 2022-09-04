2022 Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings Before Week 1 of NFL Season

2022 Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings Before Week 1 of NFL SeasonSeptember 4, 2022
The time for talking is almost done. So is the time for thinking.
Now is the time for doing.
There are just a handful of days left before the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kick off the 2022 season at SoFi Stadium. That doesn't just mean that another season of NFL action is almost here. It means fantasy football is almost here with it. Soon, drafting teams will give way to setting lineups.
However, the big day isn't here just yet, and that leaves a little more time for teams to be assembled. In fact, it can be argued that waiting as long as possible before drafting is less procrastination and more wise course of action. This way a preseason injury or surprise cut can't put a massive dent in your chances of a successful season before it even begins.
Waiting also gives fantasy managers more time to examine updated player rankings and recommendations that reflect how training camps and the preseason have impacted player values.
That's the point of this final preseason fantasy football big board here at Bleacher Report—one last set of PPR player rankings, values to target and busts to avoid before the 2022 season begins Thursday.
Average draft position data courtesy of Fantasy Pros.
Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.
Quarterbacks
Undervalued Quarterbacks
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
ADP: 74, QB9
My Rank: QB5
If Wilson didn't already have plenty of reasons to succeed in his new home, the Broncos just gave him $245 million more in a five-year contract extension. As recently as two years ago, Wilson was a top-five fantasy option, and given the passing-game weapons at his disposal in Denver, there's no reason he can't duplicate that statistical production.
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ADP: 71, QB8
My Rank: QB6
Brady is the most under-drafted quarterback in fantasy football this year and a great example of why it makes sense to wait at the position before selecting a starter. Apparently, many expect age to finally catch up to Brady, 45, this season, but that didn't appear to be the case when he was leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdown tosses in the long-ago days of last year.
Overvalued Quarterbacks
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
ADP: 58, QB7
My Rank: QB9
From an NFL perspective, Burrow is a rising young superstar. But in fantasy, he's being over-drafted in 2022. Improvement on last year's QB7 finish is already baked into his asking price, Burrow isn't a threat to pick up a lot of fantasy points with his legs, and per Enzo Flojo of ClutchPoints, the quarterback produced more fantasy points than expected than any other player at the position. Regression is as likely as improvement.
Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers
ADP: 101, QB13
My Rank: QB19
This isn't the first time that Lance has made an appearance in this section of this column this summer. But now, on top of an uneven preseason and being an unproven quarterback, Lance has to also contend with Jimmy Garoppolo being back in San Francisco this season. If the second-year quarterback struggles out of the gate, there's a real possibility he'll be watching Garoppolo play—again.
Sleeper Quarterback
Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints
ADP: 162, QB19
My Rank: QB18
Is Winston going to lead the league in passing yards and post top-five fantasy numbers like he did in his last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019? Probably not. But the weapons at his disposal in the passing game should be exponentially better than last year, and that opens the door for a sizable boost in statistical production.
Top 50 Quarterbacks (bye week in parentheses)
1. Josh Allen, BUF (7)
2. Justin Herbert, LAC (8)
3. Patrick Mahomes, KC (8)
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (10)
5. Russell Wilson, DEN (9)
6. Tom Brady, TB (11)
7. Kyler Murray, ARI (13)
8. Jalen Hurts, PHI (7)
9. Joe Burrow, CIN (10)
10. Dak Prescott, DAL (9)
11. Matthew Stafford, LAR (7)
12. Aaron Rodgers, GB (14)
13. Kirk Cousins, MIN (7)
14. Derek Carr, LV (6)
15. Matt Ryan, IND (14)
16. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (11)
17. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (6)
18. Jameis Winston, NO (14)
19. Trey Lance, SFO (9)
20. Justin Fields, CHI (14)
21. Mac Jones, NE (10)
22. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (11)
23. Carson Wentz, WAS (14)
24. Baker Mayfield, CAR (13)
25. Daniel Jones, NYG (9)
26. Jared Goff, DET (6)
27. Davis Mills, HOU (6)
28. Marcus Mariota, ATL (14)
29. Mitchell Trubisky, PIT (9)
30. Geno Smith, SEA (11)
31. Jacoby Brissett, CLE (9)
32. Zach Wilson, NYJ (10)
33. Jimmy Garoppolo, SFO (9)
34. Kenny Pickett, PIT (9)
35. Tyler Huntley, BAL (10)
36. Joe Flacco, NYJ (10)
37. Tyrod Taylor, NYG (9)
38. Deshaun Watson, CLE (9)
39. Malik Willis, TEN (6)
40. Sam Darnold, CAR (13)
41. Desmond Ridder, ATL (14)
42. Teddy Bridgewater, MIA (11)
43. Drew Lock, SEA (11)
44. Gardner Minshew, PHI (7)
45. Andy Dalton, NO (14)
46. Taylor Heinicke, WAS (14)
47. Case Keenum, BUF (7)
48. Jordan Love, GB (14)
49. Colt McCoy, ARI (13)
50. Kyle Allen, HOU (6)
Running Backs
Undervalued Running Backs
Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ADP: 24, RB13
My Rank: RB8
Since this is the final preseason big board at Bleacher Report, it's my last chance to hammer home the fact that Fournette is the most undervalued high-end back in fantasy football in 2022. He was a top-five running back in PPR points per game last year, and there's been nothing to indicate his workload will be reduced this season. Pairing Jonathan Taylor or Christian McCaffrey with Fournette is a great start to a draft.
Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
ADP: 89, RB34
My Rank: RB29
Since he was named Houston's starter, Pierce has become the most hyped running back in fantasy football. There's upside here, to be sure. But don't overpay for an untested rookie who has all of one college game with 15 carries and is playing for a bad team that will probably face negative game scripts and finished the 2021 season dead last in the league in rushing.
Overvalued Running Backs
D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
ADP: 14, RB9
My Rank: RB13
Talent isn't the issue with Swift. He's a do-it-all running back who demonstrated top-10 fantasy upside on a per-game basis in the past. He also plays behind an excellent offensive line. But Swift averaged just 4.1 yards per carry last season, hasn't missed fewer than three games in a season and will cede some touches to veteran Jamaal Williams. He's a risky play as an RB1.
Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams
ADP: 38, RB18
My Rank: RB21
Akers' miraculous return from an Achilles tear last year was one of the biggest feel-good stories of 2021. But after his return, he managed fewer than three yards per carry in the playoffs, and there's a similarly talented back on the roster behind him in Darrell Henderson Jr. This backfield is likely going to be muddy, especially early in the season. And muddy is a bad look for an RB2.
Sleeper Running Back
Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
ADP: RB45, 144
My Rank: RB40
After the Dolphins somewhat surprisingly released Sony Michel, it locked in Mostert as Miami's early-down and short-yardage back, the "thunder" complement to Chase Edmonds. Durability has long been an issue for the 30-year-old. But he looked explosive in the preseason, and he has familiarity with head coach Mike McDaniel from their time together in San Francisco.
Top 75 Running Backs (bye week in parentheses)
1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (13)
2. Jonathan Taylor, IND (14)
3. Dalvin Cook, MIN (7)
4. Derrick Henry, TEN (6)
5. Austin Ekeler, LAC (8)
6. Najee Harris, PIT (9)
7. Joe Mixon, CIN (10)
8. Leonard Fournette, TB (11)
9. Alvin Kamara, NO (14)
10. Aaron Jones, GB (14)
11. Nick Chubb, CLE (9)
12. Saquon Barkley, NYG (9)
13. D'Andre Swift, DET (6)
14. James Conner, ARI (13)
15. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (9)
16. Javonte Williams, DEN (9)
17. Elijah Mitchell, SF (9)
18. Travis Etienne, JAX (11)
19. Josh Jacobs, LV (6)
20. David Montgomery, CHI (14)
21. Cam Akers, LAR (7)
22. AJ Dillon, GB (14)
23. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (14)
24. Antonio Gibson, WAS (14)
25. J.K. Dobbins, BAL (10)
26. Rashaad Penny, SEA (11)
27. Damien Harris, NE (10)
28. Chase Edmonds, MIA (11)
29. Dameon Pierce, HOU (6)
30. Kareem Hunt, CLE (9)
31. Breece Hall, NYJ (10)
32. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (8)
33. Devin Singletary, BUF (7)
34. Miles Sanders, PHI (7)
35. Tony Pollard, DAL (9)
36. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (10)
37. Melvin Gordon III, DEN (9)
38. Michael Carter, NYJ (10)
39. James Robinson, JAX (11)
40. Raheem Mostert, MIA (11)
41. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (7)
42. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (14)
43. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (11)
44. Alexander Mattison, MIN (7)
45. J.D. McKissic, WAS (14)
46. James Cook, BUF (7)
47. Nyheim Hines, IND (14)
48. Jamaal Williams, DET (6)
49. Khalil Herbert, CHI (14)
50. Kenyan Drake, BAL (10)
51. Isiah Pacheco, KC (8)
52. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (7)
53. Darrel Williams, ARI (11)
54. Ronald Jones II, KC (8)
55. Isaiah Spiller, LAC (8)
56. Rachaad White, TB (11)
57. Gus Edwards, BAL (10)
58. Sony Michel, LAC (8)
59. D'Onta Foreman, CAR (13)
60. Jeff Wilson, SF (9)
61. Zamir White, LV (6)
62. Rex Burkhead, HOU (6)
63. Damien Williams, ATL (14)
64. Samaje Perine, CIN (10)
65. Boston Scott, PHI (7)
66. Mark Ingram II, NO (14)
67. Chris Evans, CIN (10)
68. Mike Davis, BAL (10)
69. Ameer Abdullah, LV (6)
70. D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (9)
71. Matt Breida, NYG (9)
72. Hassan Haskins, TEN (6)
73. Tyrion Davis-Price, SF (9)
74. Joshua Kelley, LAC (8)
75. Kyren Williams, LAR (7)
Wide Receivers
Undervalued Wide Receivers
Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
ADP: 77, WR32
My Rank: WR23
It's been a while since Thomas was a fantasy force, and he may never pile up over 140 receptions or 1,700 yards in a season again. But we're talking about a receiver with three 100-catch, 1,200-yard campaigns on his professional resume, and all indications regarding his Week 1 status have been positive. If he sniffs his previous production, Thomas could be a league-winning value.
Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
ADP: 103, WR43
My Rank: WR33
Back in Week 3 of the 2020 season, with Davante Adams on the shelf for the Packers, Lazard was targeted eight times and logged six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. This isn't to say we can expect that kind of production from Lazard on a regular basis this season, but he has shown some ability to serve as Green Bay's No. 1 receiver.
Overvalued Wide Receivers
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
ADP: 31, WR11
My Rank: WR15
This is another call I have been harping on all summer long, so why stop now? Yes, Brown has topped 1,000 receiving yards twice in three years. But just once in his career has he posted a top-15 PPR fantasy finish. He has never cracked the top 10. And he just joined an Eagles team that ranked dead last in the league in pass attempts in 2021. Where is a career year supposed to come from exactly?
Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills
ADP: 67, WR28
My Rank: WR38
Maybe Davis' huge playoff game last year was a sign of things to come, and he is set to explode in his new role as Buffalo's No. 2 receiver. But free-agent addition Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie are going to get theirs as well, and Davis has never had 70 targets or more than 35 catches in a season. Drafting him as a top-30 wideout is taking him at or near his ceiling.
Sleeper Wide Receiver
Corey Davis, New York Jets
ADP: 234, WR78
My Rank: WR61
Between the late-season breakout from Elijah Moore in 2021 and the first-round selection of Garrett Wilson this year, Davis has been relegated to fantasy afterthought status in 2022. But the sixth-year veteran is a first-round talent who posted a 65/984/5 stat line and a top-30 PPR finish two years ago with the Titans. As dart throws go, fantasy managers could do worse.
Top 75 Wide Receivers (bye week in parentheses)
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (7)
2. Cooper Kupp, LAR (7)
3. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (10)
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (7)
5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (9)
6. Davante Adams, LV (6)
7. Deebo Samuel, SF (9)
8. Mike Evans, TB (11)
9. Keenan Allen, LAC (8)
10. Tyreek Hill, MIA (11)
11. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (14)
12. D.J. Moore, CAR (13)
13. Brandin Cooks, HOU (6)
14. Courtland Sutton, DEN (9)
15. A.J. Brown, PHI (7)
16. Terry McLaurin, WAS (14)
17. Diontae Johnson, PIT (9)
18. Tee Higgins, CIN (10)
19. Chris Godwin, TB (11)
20. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (11)
21. Mike Williams, LAC (8)
22. DK Metcalf, SEA (11)
23. Michael Thomas, NO (14)
24. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (8)
25. Darnell Mooney, CHI (14)
26. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (9)
27. Allen Robinson II, LAR (7)
28. Adam Thielen, MIN (7)
29. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (6)
30. Marquise Brown, ARI (13)
31. DeVonta Smith, PHI (7)
32. Amari Cooper, CLE (9)
33. Allen Lazard, GB (14)
34. Robert Woods, TEN (6)
35. Hunter Renfrow, LV (6)
36. Elijah Moore, NYJ (10)
37. Christian Kirk, JAX (11)
38. Gabriel Davis, BUF (7)
39. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (13)
40. Rashod Bateman, BAL (10)
41. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (9)
42. Treylon Burks, TEN (6)
43. Chase Claypool, PIT (9)
44. Tyler Lockett, SEA (11)
45. Drake London, ATL (14)
46. Kadarius Toney, NYG (9)
47. Tyler Boyd, CIN (10)
48. Jarvis Landry, NO (14)
49. Jakobi Meyers, NE (10)
50. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (10)
51. Russell Gage, TB (11)
52. Chris Olave, NO (14)
53. DeVante Parker, NE (10)
54. D.J. Chark, DET (6)
55. George Pickens, PIT (9)
56. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (8)
57. Kenny Golladay, NYG (9)
58. Julio Jones, TB (11)
59. Michael Gallup, DAL (9)
60. Jalen Tolbert, DAL (9)
61. Corey Davis, NYJ (10)
62. Skyy Moore, KC (8)
63. Jahan Dotson, WAS (14)
64. Joshua Palmer, LAC (8)
65. Rondale Moore, ARI (13)
66. Nico Collins, HOU (6)
67. Sterling Shepard, NYG (9)
68. Jameson Williams, DET (6)
69. Christian Watson, GB (14)
70. Mecole Hardman, KC (8)
71. Van Jefferson, LAR (7)
72. Robbie Anderson, CAR (13)
73. Marvin Jones Jr., JAX (11)
74. Jamison Crowder, BUF (7)
75. Alec Pierce, IND (14)
Tight Ends
Undervalued Tight Ends
Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears
ADP: 120, TE13
My Rank: TE11
Last year, Kmet checked in eighth in the league among tight ends with 93 targets but didn't find the end zone. Given the unsettled state of the Chicago passing game, he is a good bet to eclipse 100 targets this year. Positive regression in the touchdown department is all but certain. And all six of the tight ends who received triple-digit targets in 2021 cracked the top-10 in PPR fantasy points.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
ADP: 126, TE14
My Rank: TE12
Last year, Henry was just 18th in targets among tight ends, 17th in receptions and 13th in receiving yards. But he was a top-10 fantasy option largely because he tied for the league lead at the position with nine receiving touchdowns. That number may be hard to match. But he could offset that with more catches and yards, and he's going to be a big part of the Patriots' plans in the red zone regardless.
Overvalued Tight Ends
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
ADP: 23, TE2
My Rank: TE3
After injuries ravaged the backfield last year, the Ravens attempted the ninth-most passes, Andrews ranked inside the top 10 among all players in targets and Baltimore missed the postseason. If you think that the Ravens will try to get back to their run-heavy ways of 2019 and 2020—a reasonable assumption given they made no effort to replace Marquise Brown—then it's likely Andrews' targets will fall into the 90-100 range of those two seasons.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
ADP: 70, TE8
My Rank: TE10
Goedert was decent for fantasy managers a year ago, parlaying 56 catches into the fifth-most yards (830) and 10th-most PPR points among tight ends. But that statistical production is a lot closer to the fifth-year veteran's ceiling than floor for 2022. With A.J. Brown now in Philadelphia, it's hard to envision a big increase in Goedert's 76 targets from last season.
Sleeper Tight End
Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans
ADP: 271, TE31
My Rank: TE21
The reality is that once you get past the top 15 or so fantasy tight ends, every player is a spin of the roulette wheel. Jordan was a non-factor as a rookie, catching just 20 passes for 178 yards. But with the Texans light on pass-catching talent, Jordan could be in for an expanded role on an offense that will be playing from behind with regularity.
Top 50 Tight Ends (bye week in parentheses)
2. Kyle Pitts, ATL (14)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (10)
4. George Kittle, SF (9)
5. Darren Waller, LV (6)
6. Dalton Schultz, DAL (9)
7. T.J. Hockenson, DET (6)
8. Zach Ertz, ARI (13)
9. Dawson Knox, BUF (7)
10. Dallas Goedert, PHI (7)
11. Cole Kmet, CHI (14)
12. Hunter Henry, NE (10)
13. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (9)
14. David Njoku, CLE (9)
15. Mike Gesicki, MIA (11)
16. Evan Engram, JAX (11)
17. Tyler Higbee, LAR (7)
18. Robert Tonyan, GB (14)
19. Noah Fant, SEA (11)
20. Irv Smith, MIN (7)
21. Brevin Jordan, HOU (6)
22. Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (9)
23. Hayden Hurst, CIN (10)
24. Gerald Everett, LAC (8)
25. Cameron Brate, TB (11)
26. Logan Thomas, WAS (14)
27. Austin Hooper, TEN (6)
28. C.J. Uzomah, NYJ (10)
29. Jonnu Smith, NE (10)
30. Adam Trautman, NO (14)
31. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (10)
32. Greg Dulcich, DEN (9)
33. Harrison Bryant, CLE (9)
34. Taysom Hill, NO (14)
35. Donald Parham, LAC (8)
36. Kyle Rudolph, TB (11)
37. Dan Arnold, JAX (11)
38. Foster Moreau, LV (6)
39. Tommy Tremble, CAR (13)
40. Isaiah Likely, BAL (10)
41. Trey McBride, ARI (13)
42. Daniel Bellinger, NYG (9)
43. O.J. Howard, BUF (7)
44. Ricky Seals-Jones, NYG (9)
45. Will Dissly, SEA (11)
46. Kylen Granson, IND (14)
47. Josiah Deguara, GB (14)
48. Jelani Woods, IND (14)
49. Ian Thomas, CAR (13)
50. Geoff Swaim, TEN (6)
Kickers and Defenses
Undervalued Kickers and Defenses
Nick Folk, New England Patriots
ADP: 165, K9
My Rank: K3
Folk is the kind of fantasy kicker that smart managers should target. Last season, he connected on over 92 percent of his kicks, tied for second in the league in made field goals and tied for first in fantasy points. He plays for an offense good enough to move the ball but not so good that it will score touchdowns every trip to the red zone. And he will be available in the last round on many drafts.
Philadelphia Eagles Defense
ADP: 193, DST15
My Rank: DST9
Much like at kicker, the wise move is to wait until the end of the draft for a defense. Then, pick up a team with solid matchups to open the season. In addition to adding a handful of impact defenders on defense this offseason (safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson being the latest), the Eagles face the Lions, Commanders and Jaguars over the first month of the 2022 season.
Overvalued Kickers and Defenses
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
ADP: 125, K3
My Rank: K8
That Butker is one of the NFL's best kickers isn't in dispute. He's hit on over 90 percent of his field-goal attempts over his five seasons. But he hasn't attempted 30 field goals or made 25 field goals since 2019, and in each of the last two seasons, he has finished outside of the top 10 kickers in fantasy points. Butker's a big name, but it has been a while since he produced big numbers.
Los Angeles Chargers Defense
ADP: 150, DST9
My Rank: DST17
Yes, the Chargers have made some big additions on defense in the offseason in edge-rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson. But Mack is the wrong side of 30, and Jackson is already hurt. The Chargers haven't posted even top-15 fantasy numbers defensively since 2017, and given all of the offensive firepower in the AFC West, every defense in the division is going to have its hands full in 2022.
Sleeper Defense
Carolina Panthers Defense
ADP: 277, DST25
My Rank: DST20
More than a few fantasy managers aren't interested in a long-term relationship with a team defense. They stream the position based on matchup. The Carolina Panthers quietly led the NFC in yards allowed per game last season, and the team opens the 2022 campaign at home against a Jacoby Brissett-led Browns offense that looked dismal in the preseason finale.
Top 25 Kickers (bye week in parentheses)
1. Justin Tucker, BAL (10)
2. Matt Gay, LAR (7)
3. Nick Folk, NE (10)
4. Evan McPherson, CIN (10)
5. Tyler Bass, BUF (7)
6. Ryan Succop, TB (11)
7. Daniel Carlson, LV (6)
8. Harrison Butker, KC (8)
9. Matt Prater, ARI (13)
10. Younghoe Koo, ATL (14)
11. Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (14)
12. Robbie Gould, SF (9)
13. Jake Elliott, PHI (7)
14. Jason Sanders, MIA (11)
15. Wil Lutz, NO (14)
16. Brett Maher, DAL (9)
17. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (10)
18. Mason Crosby, GB (14)
19. Brandon McManus, DEN (9)
20. Dustin Hopkins, LAC (8)
21. Chris Boswell, PIT (9)
22. Jason Myers, SEA (11)
23. Graham Gano, NYG (9)
24. Greg Joseph, MIN (7)
25. Cairo Santos, CHI (14)
Top 25 Defenses (bye week in parentheses)
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)
2. Buffalo Bills (7)
3. San Francisco 49ers (9)
4. Indianapolis Colts (14)
5. Los Angeles Rams (7)
6. New England Patriots (10)
7. Dallas Cowboys (9)
8. Denver Broncos (9)
9. Philadelphia Eagles (7)
10. Cleveland Browns (9)
11. Pittsburgh Steelers (9)
12. New Orleans Saints (14)
13. Miami Dolphins (11)
14. Kansas City Chiefs (8)
15. Green Bay Packers (14)
16. Baltimore Ravens (10)
17. Los Angeles Chargers (8)
18. Arizona Cardinals (13)
19. Washington Commanders (14)
20. Carolina Panthers (13)
21. Tennessee Titans (6)
22. Cincinnati Bengals (10)
23. Minnesota Vikings (7)
24. New York Giants (9)
25. Chicago Bears (14)
Top 100 Players Overall
Before we get to the final preseason version of the Big Board's Top 100 Overall—don't worry, there will be more—we must dispense with the usual admonition and advice.
First, the admonition: If you just use this list to pick your first eight or nine players and take the highest-ranked guy regardless of position, you most likely won't be pleased with the results. There are just far too many variables involved in every fantasy draft to have success pulling names off a list, whether it's positional scarcity, scoring variance or the flow of an individual draft.
Flexibility is one of the keys to draft-day success. It's great to have a plan. But it's even better to know when to chuck the plan out the window.
The advice is this: There are no shortage of resources available to fantasy managers. Analysts willing to offer advice. Each of them has a preferred draft strategy. Players they like. Others they don't.
It's great to find an analyst whose philosophy and recommendations speak to you, especially if that fantasy analyst is me. But even the best expert is wrong—a lot. We also don't have to live with the consequences of the picks you make. Only you do.
Doing research ahead of you draft is advisable. It can be of great help in identifying values, and value is the name of the game on draft day. But don't ever let an analyst (even me) talk you out of a plan if you're confident in it. I never draft quarterbacks early in leagues that start just one per week. But if you have a Josh Allen Fathead on your well and absolutely want him on your team, then draft him.
That's the thing. It's your team. Build one you'll enjoy managing over the next several months.
Just listen to me as much as possible while you do it.
TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL (bye week in parentheses)
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (13)
2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (14)
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (7)
4. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (7)
5. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (7)
6. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (6)
7. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (8)
8. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (10)
9. Najee Harris, RB, PIT (9)
10. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (10)
11. Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (11)
12. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (8)
13. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (7)
14. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (14)
15. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (9)
16. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (14)
17. Davante Adams, WR, LV (6)
18. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (9)
19. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (9)
20. Mike Evans, WR, TB (11)
21. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (8)
22. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (9)
23. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (14)
24. D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (6)
25. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (11)
26. Michael Pittman Jr., RB, IND (14)
27. James Conner, RB, ARI (13)
28. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (9)
29. D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (13)
30. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (9)
31. Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (6)
32. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (9)
33. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (10)
34. Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (9)
35. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (7)
36. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (14)
37. Josh Allen, QB, BUF (7)
38. Travis Etienne, RB, JAX (11)
39. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (9)
40. George Kittle, TE, SF (9)
41. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (6)
42. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (10)
43. David Montgomery, RB, CHI (14)
44. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (11)
45. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC (8)
46. AJ Dillon, RB, GB (14)
47. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (11)
48. Cam Akers, RB, LAR (7)
49. Darren Waller, TE, LV (6)
50. Mike Williams, WR, LAC (8)
51. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (14)
52. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (6)
53. Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (14)
54. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC (8)
55. J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (10)
56. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (14)
57. Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA (11)
58. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC (8)
59. Damien Harris, RB, NE (10)
60. Chase Edmonds, RB, MIA (11)
61. Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (14)
62. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (9)
63. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (6)
64. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (10)
65. Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (9)
66. Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (9)
67. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (10)
68. Allen Robinson II, WR, LAR (7)
69. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (8)
70. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (7)
71. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (6)
72. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN (10)
73. Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (7)
74. Marquise Brown, WR, ARI (13)
75. Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (7)
76. T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (6)
77. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (7)
78. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (9)
79. Tom Brady, QB, TB (11)
80. Allen Lazard, WR, GB (14)
81. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (9)
82. Robert Woods, WR, TEN (6)
83. Russell Wilson, QB, DEN (9)
84. Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (6)
85. Zach Ertz, TE, ARI (13)
86. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (10)
87. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI (7)
88. Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ (10)
89. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX (11)
90. Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (9)
91. Kyler Murray, QB, ARI (13)
92. Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF (7)
93. Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (10)
94. Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (7)
95. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (13)
96. James Robinson, RB, JAX (11)
97. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (9)
98. Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL (10)
99. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (9)
100. Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR (7)
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers
Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.