Fantasy Football 2022: Players You Need to Add Before Week 1

There are rather limited options for managers who aren’t happy with the quarterback they drafted. There is one signal-caller available in an overwhelming majority of leagues, however, who could wind up being a top-12 option in 2022.

That QB is Baker Mayfield, who recently beat out Sam Darnold to win the Carolina Panthers' starting role during training camp. Mayfield came over in an offseason trade from the Cleveland Browns and quickly established himself as the team’s top option under center.

While Mayfield was an abysmal fantasy option last season—he finished No. 25 in points scored by the position—he admitted to playing through a severely injured shoulder and was nowhere near 100 percent after Week 2. He was declared fully healthy in June and avoided getting banged up during the preseason.

Mayfield was a much more effective fantasy option in 2020, when he amassed a career-high 256 fantasy points on the way to leading the Browns to their first playoff victory since 1994.

While that was still just the 17th-most points for the position, it was a promising showing given Cleveland’s heavy reliance on the ground game. The Browns ran the ball on 47.8 percent of their offensive snaps that season, a mark only three teams eclipsed.

Now in a pass-happier system—Carolina has thrown on 59 percent of its offensive snaps in each of the last two seasons despite its quarterback woes—a healthy Mayfield could thrive. He has legitimate veteran weapons around him in wideouts DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson, an up-and-coming receiver in Terrace Marshall Jr. and arguably the league’s most dynamic pass-catching running back in Christian McCaffrey.

Mayfield is a must-roster in any two-QB or superflex format. Even in standard leagues, he’s worth a flier for managers who avoided drafting one of the upper-echelon options. If you can afford to stash Mayfield on your bench, pick him up now in case he goes off against his former team in Week 1.