Bruce Arians Says 2022 Buccaneers Are 'Most Talented Roster We've Had'

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a highly talented roster when they won the Super Bowl following the 2020 season, but Bruce Arians believes the team's current group is even better.

"The talent is there. It’s the most talented roster we’ve had," the former Bucs head coach told Heavy.com's Matt Lombardo.



The Buccaneers are primed to make another title run this season, and it all starts with the return of seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

At one point during the offseason, it appeared the Bucs would be searching for a new quarterback or turning the reins over to Kyle Trask after Brady announced his retirement. However, that didn't last long, and Brady decided to return for a 23rd season, citing "unfinished business."

And, despite the loss of Brady's partner-in-crime Rob Gronkowski, who retired this summer, the Bucs have a solid tight end group that includes Cameron Brate, Kyle Rudolph, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft.

Tampa Bay signed Rudolph to a one-year deal last month after he spent the 2021 campaign with the New York Giants.

In addition, the Bucs signed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones this summer, adding him to a group that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, Jaelon Darden and Scotty Miller.

While the offense is considered one of the best in the NFL, the team's defense is also impressive. Vita Vea, Akiem Hicks, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett, Carlton Davis III, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Sean Murphy-Bunting highlight the defensive unit.

Many of those players were members of Tampa Bay's title-winning squad.

While the Bucs undoubtedly have the talent, Arians, now a senior adviser to the general manager, noted that the team must stay healthy if it wants to have a shot at reaching the Super Bowl.

"You have to be lucky," Arians said. "Injuries got us last year at the end of the season at receiver and defensive back. So far this year, we’ve had one, so we just have to stay healthy. That’s the biggest key to a lot of teams getting there."

Unfortunately for the Bucs, starting center Ryan Jensen is already sidelined with a knee injury, and his backup, Robert Hainsey, is dealing with an ankle ailment.



The Bucs open the 2022 campaign against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.