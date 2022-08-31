Darren Waller Hires Agents Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey amid Raiders Contract Talks

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has signed with agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Waller left his previous agents at Klutch Sports last week and had a five-day waiting period before signing new representation. The 29-year-old had been seeking a new contract with the Raiders, and it appears to be a priority with his new agents.

"The hope is to get this deal done as soon as possible," Rosenhaus said, per Schefter.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Raiders had discussions about a deal that would pay Waller $16 million per year, making him the highest-paid tight end in the sport.

Waller was limited by injuries in 2021, finishing with 55 catches for 655 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. He was still the team's second-leading receiver despite the missed time, and he ranked fifth among tight ends with 60.5 yards per game.

The Pro Bowler was even better in 2019 and 2020, reaching 90 catches and 1,100 yards in each season as one of the best in the league at his position.

He's outplayed his current contract, which puts him 17th among tight ends with an average of $7.45 million per year. Even with two more years under team control, Waller and his new agents believe it's time for a new deal.

The Raiders reached the playoffs last season for the first time in five years, and they now have even higher expectations after adding All-Pros Davante Adams and Chandler Jones.