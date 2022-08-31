Fantasy Breakout Alert: Chiefs Coaching Staff 'Remains High' on Clyde Edwards-Helaire

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to have confidence in running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of his third season in the NFL.

"But the coaching staff remains high on Edwards-Helaire and what he can do in this offense," ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday. "They believe his biggest issue so far in his career has been staying healthy, and that he has done a good job of that this offseason."

Plenty of fantasy football managers won't want to get burned by Edwards-Helaire again.

The 2020 first-round pick is coming off a disappointing season. He ran for 517 yards and four touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 129 yards and two scores.

Edwards-Helaire has missed 10 games through two years as well, something to which Graziano alluded in his report.

"This offseason, it was pretty much getting back to the basics, being able to have a full offseason," Edwards-Helaire told The Athletic's Nate Taylor in July. "That was one of the things Coach (Andy) Reid and I talked about. He said, 'This is really your first real offseason in the NFL.' Really, health was the biggest thing."

"There's always a sense of urgency for me. I feel I bring that intensity. I never really was injured in college. It’s just one of those things."

Kansas City's belief in Edwards-Helaire may not be mere lip service. The team didn't go out of its way to give him direct competition.

This offseason, the Chiefs re-signed Jerick McKinnon and added Ronald Jones and Isiah Pacheco. McKinnon isn't an every-down running back. Jones is coming off a largely frustrating four-year spell with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Pacheco was a seventh-round pick.

Maybe there simply isn't another level for Edwards-Helaire to hit in the NFL, but he's poised to at least have every opportunity to silence his skeptics in 2022.