Mike Gesicki Was Never Made Available in Trade Call, Dolphins GM Chris Grier Says

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Despite rumors about a Mike Gesicki trade earlier in training camp, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier clarified the tight end was never available.

"We did not make any calls on Mike," Grier told reporters Tuesday. "We had calls from two teams that reached out to us about Mike. We never made any phone calls about him. We were always...Mike was going to be here."

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus previously reported the Dolphins "brought up" Gesicki's name to other teams in talks. The 26-year-old was franchise-tagged this offseason and is playing on a one-year, $10.9 million guaranteed contract.

Though Gesicki wasn't being shopped, Grier said he was just doing his due diligence on potential trade talks:

"Teams called asking because he's a good player. And so for us, you guys have heard me say it for years, I'll always listen. It doesn't mean we'll do anything. I think it's negligent if we don't (answer the phone), because you never know what kind of deal someone's going to offer you on someone."

The fifth-year Penn State prodct set career highs in 2021 with 73 catches for 780 yards, adding two touchdowns. He lined up mostly as a receiver, however, with the team having few reliable options besides Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins upgraded at the position this offseason, adding Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson and rookie Erik Ezukanma. New head coach Mike McDaniel has responded by moving Gesicki into a more traditional tight end role for 2022.

As Gesicki explained, he's needed extra preseason reps to get comfortable with the transition.

"I’ve played receiver the past three or four years," he told reporters. "I'm playing tight end now and any reps I can get live, out there blocking, putting my hands on another guy and going out there, working hard and blocking; honestly just working on my footwork and my hand placement, all that kind of stuff."

Keeping Gesicki on the roster and getting more out of him in 2022 could go a long way in helping an offense that ranked 22nd in points scored last season.