Jalen Reagor, Andre Dillard Make Eagles' 53-Man Roster Despite Trade Rumors

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor and offensive lineman Andre Dillard will reportedly be members of the Philadelphia Eagles this season.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles elected to keep both players on their 53-man roster "despite speculation they'd be dealt."

There was a question of whether Reagor would be traded as late as Tuesday afternoon, with Inside the Birds' Geoff Mosher reporting his "market is heating up."

Philadelphia selected the TCU product in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft with the hope his speed would translate to the next level and he would become one of its cornerstone receivers. Instead, he has a total of 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in two inconsistent seasons.

The Eagles are also much deeper at wide receiver than they once were, and Reagor is now behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal on the depth chart.

Yet the speedster role for depth purposes became more available for Reagor on Tuesday when the Eagles decided to release Devon Allen. Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports suggested Allen could be a candidate for the practice squad thanks to his speed, but Reagor apparently beat him out for a roster spot.

As for Dillard, he too was a first-round pick for the Eagles.

He has appeared in 31 games with nine starts since Philadelphia selected him in 2019 and earned a solid Pro Football Focus player grade of 69.6 in 2021.

However, he is behind Jordan Mailata on the depth chart and entering the final season of his rookie contract. The Eagles could have decided to trade him to a team in need of offensive line depth before he potentially leaves in free agency next offseason, but he does provide important depth as they pursue an NFC East crown.