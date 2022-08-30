Christian Yelich Jokes Brewers Won for Fan Who Was Subject of Viral Jumbotron Message

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers scored four runs in the final two innings to cap off a dramatic 7-5 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Turns out, they had some extra motivation.

During the game, there was a message on the scoreboard of American Family Field that read, "Mark—your friendship means the world to me—let's not wreck it."

Christian Yelich tweeted that the players said "let's win one for Mark" when they saw the message, and the team's official Twitter account also offered some support:

While Mark may have been "friendzoned" in quite the public manner, he at least got to celebrate a Brewers victory. Garrett Mitchell launched a two-run homer to tie the game in the eighth inning, and Keston Hiura's long ball in the bottom of the ninth served as the walk-off.

Milwaukee is still six games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central and 1.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final wild-card spot, but perhaps Mark can inspire a late run into the playoffs this season.