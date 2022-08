Christian Yelich Jokes Brewers Won for Fan Who Was Subject of Viral Jumbotron Message

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers scored four runs in the final two innings to cap off a dramatic 7-5 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Turns out, they had some extra motivation.

During the game, there was a message on the scoreboard of American Family Field that read, "Markโ€”your friendship means the world to meโ€”let's not wreck it."

Christian Yelich tweeted that the players said "let's win one for Mark" when they saw the message, and the team's official Twitter account also offered some support:

While Mark may have been "friendzoned" in quite the public manner, he at least got to celebrate a Brewers victory. Garrett Mitchell launched a two-run homer to tie the game in the eighth inning, and Keston Hiura's long ball in the bottom of the ninth served as the walk-off.

Milwaukee is still six games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central and 1.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final wild-card spot, but perhaps Mark can inspire a late run into the playoffs this season.