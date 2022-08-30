Steelers' Mike Tomlin Cryptic on Trubisky, Pickett Battle; Declines to Announce QB1

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin declined to officially name the team's starting quarterback in a Tuesday chat with reporters.

The decision is between sixth-year NFL veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett, whom Pittsburgh selected at No. 20 overall in April.

Trubisky told reporters that he took first-team reps at practice Tuesday.

Pittsburgh is looking to improve upon a 9-7-1 campaign that ended with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round.

Eighteen-year NFL veteran Ben Roethlisberger retired after the season, leaving Pittsburgh in search of a new QB1 for the first time in nearly two decades.

The Steelers signed Trubisky, a former Chicago Bears starter who backed up Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills last season, to a two-year deal.

One month later, the Steelers added Pickett, who broke out in his final year with the Pittsburgh Panthers and ended the campaign with first-team All-American honors.

Both Trubisky and Rudolph have been impressive in preseason action. Trubisky has completed 24 of 34 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Pickett completed 29 of 36 passes for three touchdowns. Neither player threw an interception.

We'll soon find out Tomlin's choice for the new QB1. His team will open the season on the road Sept. 11 against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.