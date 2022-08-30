Lamar Jackson Likes Tweet Showing QB in Dolphins Uniform amid Ravens Contract Talks

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Contract talks between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens appear to be getting tense, with the 2019 NFL MVP's self-imposed deadline for a long-term extension looming.

Jackson, who has been making some noise on social media lately, liked a fan's tweet showing him in a Miami Dolphins jersey:

In response to a different Twitter thread, Jackson explained he grew up rooting for the Dallas Cowboys but the Dolphins were "no doubt" his second-favorite team.

Reading anything into what happens on Twitter is a good way to look stupid, but there does seem to be some bad blood brewing with Jackson over how the Ravens are handling negotiations.

When one fan tried to say that the Ravens already offered $250 million guaranteed that Jackson rejected, the two-time Pro Bowler had a matter-of-fact response:

Per an Aug. 21 report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Ravens did offer Jackson more than Kyler Murray got in his extension from the Arizona Cardinals.

Glazer added Jackson is probably seeking a fully guaranteed contract, but the Ravens won't want to do that.

The Cardinals gave Murray a five-year, $230.5 million extension in July that guarantees him $160 million. The total value of the deal is more than Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns, but his $230 million contract is fully guaranteed.

Jackson, who is representing himself in negotiations, has said he doesn't want talks dragging into the regular season. The 25-year-old will earn $23.02 million in 2022, the final year of his rookie contract.

Even though Jackson's contract is coming up, the Ravens aren't necessarily in danger of losing him if they don't reach a new deal. The franchise tag gives them some wiggle room while trying to figure out a long-term solution that works for both sides.

Jackson has thrown for 8,766 yards, run for 2,978 yards and accounted for 94 touchdowns in 42 starts over the past three seasons.

The Ravens open the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.