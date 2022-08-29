Laviska Shenault Traded to Panthers from Jaguars for Undisclosed Draft Compensation

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving on from a second-round draft pick after just two seasons.

The Jaguars traded wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. to the Carolina Panthers on Monday for "undisclosed draft compensation."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported the deal.

"Carolina has been in the market for offensive weapons," Rapoport wrote. "Jax was open to dealing Laviska Shenault. A perfect match."

Jacksonville selected Shenault with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and he was a solid contributor in the early portion of his career.

He tallied 58 catches for 600 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie and followed up with 63 catches for 619 yards in his second season. However, he failed to find the end zone throughout the 2021 campaign, much to the chagrin of fantasy football managers who took a chance on him during their drafts.

Carolina must have liked the Jaguars' 2020 draft.

This is the second time the NFC South team has acquired one of Jacksonville's early picks from that year after landing cornerback C.J. Henderson in a trade during the 2021 campaign.

Shenault gives the Panthers someone with the versatility to line up all over the field. The 23-year-old also has plenty of upside and could thrive in an offense where he will not be a focal point for opposing defenses that will have their hands full with Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore.

Look for Shenault to be one of the secondary weapons alongside Robbie Anderson as the Panthers attempt to bounce back from four straight losing seasons.

Those bounce-back efforts will likely rely on how well Baker Mayfield plays during his first season for a team outside of the Cleveland Browns. He will have no shortage of weapons given that Moore and McCaffrey have the potential to be among the league's best at their positions and players such as Shenault can be a matchup nightmare for defenses.

Carolina starts the regular season at home against Mayfield's old team on Sept. 11.