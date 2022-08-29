Peter King Could See Vikings WR K.J. Osborn 'Getting 100 Targets' in New Offense

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn could be headed for a breakout season in 2022, and fantasy football managers will want to plan accordingly.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported that Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell "loves Osborn’s route-running and ability to get deep and O’Connell plans to feature all three of his receiving threats."

King added he "could see Osborn getting 100 targets."

The 2020 fifth-round pick was a solid secondary target for Kirk Cousins in 2021, catching 50 passes for 655 yards and seven touchdowns. On the heels of his strong preseason and with the Vikings hiring an offensive-minded head coach, his production could plausibly climb higher.

Still, it's tough to get too optimistic right now about Osborn since he plays in the same offense as Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook. Cousins historically hasn't been a prolific passer, either. His 4,221 passing yards in 2021 were ninth-highest in the NFL.

Osborn is rostered in just 11 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.

If you've already drafted your squad, you shouldn't feel pressured to run and sign him straight away. Similarly, he may not come off the board in standard leagues if you've yet to stage your draft.

But the Vikings' first few games will be worth monitoring in case Osborn's role in the passing game has grown to a noticeable degree.