Tom Brady Credits No. 1 Spot in NFL's Top 100 Players List to Family, Teammates, More

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

NFL players believe Tom Brady is still the best player in football as he enters his age-45 season.

In typical Brady fashion, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Twitter on Monday and credited nearly everyone except himself with the honor.

Brady topped Aaron Donald, Aaron Rodgers, Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor for the top honor. It's the fourth time Brady has been in the No. 1 spot since the league began surveying players to vote on their favorites beginning with the 2011 season.

Interestingly enough, players voted Brady at the top spot despite him not winning MVP and the Buccaneers failing to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Rodgers is the back-to-back reigning MVP, and Donald spearheaded the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brady did, however, continue to defy Father Time by leading the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season. He briefly announced his retirement from football in February before unretiring a little more than a month later.

The 45-year-old is set to become the oldest starting quarterback in NFL history this season and already holds every major quarterbacking record.

Even if it's more of a legacy vote than anything, it's hard to argue against Brady being tops on the list.