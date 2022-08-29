NFL Rumors: Giants' Darius Slayton Drawing Trade Interest Ahead of Roster Cuts

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New York Giants have reportedly received trade inquiries about wide receiver Darius Slayton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Giants have recently invested heavily in receivers, signing Kenny Golladay as a free agent in 2021 while using early draft picks on Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson over the past two years. Sterling Shepard will also likely have a significant role if he is healthy.

On Sunday, Slayton said he wouldn't be surprised if he was on another roster to start the season.

"I don't think surprised is the word," the wideout told reporters. "I don't think I would be surprised now."

The Giants have been shopping Slayton since at least April, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With teams set to cut their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, it could mean Slayton is finally on his way out.

The 25-year-old has a $2.6 million cap hit in 2022, but the Giants can save all but $58,497 by cutting or trading the receiver, per Spotrac.

Slayton joined the team as a fifth-round draft pick in 2019, emerging immediately as an impact player with 740 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie. He led the Giants in receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, averaging 15.2 yards per catch as the team's top deep threat.

Slayton's production dropped in 2021 as he fell down the depth chart, and he finished with just 339 receiving yards and two scores. His 26 catches tied for seventh on the team.

It's unlikely the former Auburn player will see a bigger role this year with the Giants, but another team could provide more playing time and targets as Slayton seeks a bounce-back season ahead of free agency.