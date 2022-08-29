Peter King: Tony Pollard, Not Ezekiel Elliott, 'Is the Best RB on the Cowboys Roster'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott is still the Dallas Cowboys' starting running back, but Tony Pollard continues to turn heads.

"I'm a broken record on this: Tony Pollard is the best running back on the Cowboys roster," Peter King of NBC Sports said.

Pollard was much more efficient than Elliott when given the chance last year, averaging more yards per carry (5.5 to 4.2) and yards per reception (8.6 to 6.1). Elliott had more than twice as many offensive snaps in 2021, and 115 more touches, although Pollard still tallied 1,056 yards from scrimmage compared to the starter's 1,289.

