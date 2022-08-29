Ravens' Lamar Jackson 'Trying to Negotiate a Contract in Riddles,' Says NFL Agent

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

One NFL agent believes Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is making a mistake trying to negotiate a new deal without representation, though he did commend his patience.

"He's trying to negotiate a contract in riddles," the agent told Ben Standig of The Athletic. "He's not just being direct and saying what he wants to say. He has no one driving the ship for him right now."

Jackson is heading into the final year of his current contract, and he told reporters he will stop negotiations at the start of the regular season.

The 25-year-old has already won an MVP during his first four seasons, earning two Pro Bowl selections while leading the team to a 37-12 regular-season record in his starts.

The Ravens don't appear worried about losing Jackson.

"I'm very confident that it will get done when it gets done," head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this month. "You can't really rush it."

Even without a new deal, the Ravens can keep Jackson under team control with the franchise tag in each of the next two years.

The agent noted: "When he won MVP, think about the lack of marketing. Baker Mayfield is on every freaking commercial, and our MVP is nowhere. That is because he has no representation."

And: "The one thing people are missing is that Lamar has a plan. The problem is no one in the media knows what his plan is because no one can get to him and he won't talk about it."

The quarterback market has exploded while Jackson awaits his next contract. Eight different QBs are now averaging at least $40 million per year, per Spotrac, with Kyler Murray signing the latest extension that pays him $46.1 million annually.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported the Ravens have already offered more than Murray's deal.

It seems his patience could pay off with a large new deal if he can stay healthy and productive.