Bold Predictions for Steelers' Individual Stat Leaders in 2022 NFL Season

Expect Mitch Trubisky to be a serviceable starter in 2202. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

With Roethlisberger long gone, the Steelers will likely turn to veteran Mitch Trubisky to start at quarterback in Week 1. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett made a compelling argument with some strong preseason play, but Trubisky likely sealed the decision with a terrific preseason finale.

Against the Detroit Lions, Trubisky went 15-of-19 for 160 yards and a touchdown. He has the edge in starting experience, and he looks extremely comfortable in Matt Canada's offense.

"The job was his all along, but Trubisky was the best quarterback over the course of the Steelers' preseason," Mark Madden of TribLive wrote. "He put an exclamation point on that in Sunday’s exhibition finale vs. visiting Detroit."

We do expect to see Pickett at some point this season, whether due to injury or simply because Pittsburgh wants a look at its future. We don't see Trubisky starting all 17 games in 2022.

However, we do expect Trubisky to perform well and to take advantage of weapons like Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth. An aging Roethlisberger tossed 22 touchdown passes with this group in 2021. Trubisky can do the same.

Now, Trubisky has only topped 20 touchdown passes once in his career. He had 24 touchdowns in 2018 and also made the Pro Bowl that season. The North Carolina product probably won't return to the Pro Bowl in 2022, but we expect him to have a solid season, leading the Steelers in passing yards and having one of the best campaigns of his career.

Stat Prediction: 3,165 passing yards, 21 TDs, 11 INTs, 390 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

