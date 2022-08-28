Tom Brady Lauded for Strong Showing in Bucs' Preseason Game vs. Colts

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Tom Brady needed just one drive to show he's in top form during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

The legendary quarterback opened the game by completing six of eight passes for 44 yards, proving he hasn't missed a beat at 45 years old. He connected with veteran receiver Julio Jones for the first time in game action. The Bucs marched down the field but settled for a field goal, and Brady was pulled for backup Blaine Gabbert after just one series.

Fans and pundits on social media loved everything about Brady's performance on Saturday, as he showed he's ready for the 2022 season.

Brady and the Buccaneers are trying to return to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. After briefly retiring earlier this offseason, Brady showed Saturday that he made the right decision to return to Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers will begin their quest for another title in their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.