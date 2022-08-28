X

    Tom Brady Lauded for Strong Showing in Bucs' Preseason Game vs. Colts

    Doric SamAugust 28, 2022

    Tom Brady needed just one drive to show he's in top form during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

    The legendary quarterback opened the game by completing six of eight passes for 44 yards, proving he hasn't missed a beat at 45 years old. He connected with veteran receiver Julio Jones for the first time in game action. The Bucs marched down the field but settled for a field goal, and Brady was pulled for backup Blaine Gabbert after just one series.

    Fans and pundits on social media loved everything about Brady's performance on Saturday, as he showed he's ready for the 2022 season.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Ho hum, Tom Brady looks better than ever at age 45 - terrific velocity and accuracy on opening drive to a field goal. He even completed a deep out to some guy now wearing No. 85. Could that be ... JULIO JONES? COULD HE BECOME BRADY'S FAVORITE NEW TARGET?!

    Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD

    Tom Brady goes 6 of 8 for 44 yards with a drop and a pass interference penalty against the Colts. Great protection. Bucs settle for 30-yard FG by Ryan Succop.

    PewterReport @PewterReport

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a> Tom Brady comes out slinging the football on the opening drive. Completed 6/8 passes for 44 yards, with the highlight being the 20 yard completion to Julio Jones. Cameron Brate with two catches as well.

    Evan Closky @ECloskyWTSP

    I think we were all reminded Tom Brady is just fine folks. Don’t worry about the 11 days off. <br><br>Loved the tempo. Brady’s zip on that ball to Julio was impressive. GOAT spreading the love around. <br><br>Leonard Fournette looks real good. <br><br>IMO, one series is enough. They ready <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a>

    Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD

    As expected, Tom Brady is done for the night and the preseason after one series. They wanted to see him function behind the offensive line, in a two-minute, hurry-up situation. Protection was good. Big play to Julio Jones. Ball cap time.

    charles (oh no) mcdonald @FourVerts

    tom brady throwing the ball 100mph. enough of this guy

    Loso @LosoRuiz

    Tom Brady looks perfect

    Michael @MJ3_TB

    Tom Brady throwing to Julio Jones in a Buccaneer uniform <a href="https://t.co/jufDOEm8ma">pic.twitter.com/jufDOEm8ma</a>

    Kasey Hudson @TheSportsKase

    The first Tom Brady to Julio Jones game time connection has been made 🙌

    Jake Arthur @JakeArthurNFL

    Tom Brady out here looking like he's done this before.

    Mitch Milani @MitchMilani

    This just in… Tom Brady is still good.

    NFL @NFL

    A preseason tune-up for <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> 🐐<br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsIND</a> on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/qmPwv10cRm">https://t.co/qmPwv10cRm</a> <a href="https://t.co/xMbKTqRxME">pic.twitter.com/xMbKTqRxME</a>

    Brady and the Buccaneers are trying to return to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. After briefly retiring earlier this offseason, Brady showed Saturday that he made the right decision to return to Tampa Bay.

    The Buccaneers will begin their quest for another title in their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.

