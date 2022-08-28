College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 0

0 of 5

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

College football simply teased us Saturday. There wasn't a lot of action, and with no top-25 teams playing, we were all eased in gently as our true fandom was tested. Only the diehards stuck close to the television.

But those who did were rewarded with some storylines, even in a slim slate.

Despite a new-look Nebraska, we got the same ol' result from the Cornhuskers in a baffling 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland that makes Huskers coach Scott Frost's job security extremely dicey moving forward.

Defending Mountain West champion Utah State received a huge test from UConn, of all programs. The Huskies have a familiar name in Jim Mora leading the program now, and it looked like a different team. Illinois made easy, thorough work of Wyoming, too.

Along the way, there were some morsels of takeaways. Here are the winners and losers from Week Zero of action.