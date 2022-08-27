Panthers' Sam Darnold Reportedly out 4-6 Weeks with Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Bills

Sam Darnold (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is reportedly expected to miss four to six weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Saturday, noting the fifth-year QB will get a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis.

Darnold suffered the ankle injury during the team's final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday. The injury occurred shortly after the Panthers announced he'd lost a competition with Baker Mayfield for the starting quarterback job to open the 2022 season.

The 2018 first-round pick of the New York Jets made 12 appearances (11 starts) for Carolina in 2021, his first year with the organization. He tallied nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He's entering the final campaign of his rookie contract.

Darnold's injury came after the Panthers lost rookie signal-caller Matt Corral to a season-ending foot injury. It leaves P.J. Walker as the chief reserve behind Mayfield.

Finding a long-term answer under center remains the top priority for Carolina, which hasn't qualified for the playoffs since 2017.

Darnold should return to a reserve role once healthy.