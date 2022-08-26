Scottie Scheffler Praised for Strong 2nd Round to Take Lead at 2022 Tour Championship

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler entered the 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta on Thursday with the lead in the FedEx Cup standings, and he's still in the lead after two rounds of action.

Scheffler entered the second round at 15 under, holding a five-shot lead over second-place Xander Schauffele. He now sits 19 under after finishing Friday with a four-under 66, but his lead was cut down to just two shots following an impressive round from Schauffele.

Patrick Cantlay, who won last week's BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, is tied for fourth at 12 under through two rounds.

Tour Championship Leaderboard

1. Scottie Scheffler: -19

2. Xander Schauffele: -17

3. Jon Rahm: -13

T4. Patrick Cantlay: -12

T4. Sunjae Im: -12

6. Joaquin Niemann: -11

7. Rory McIlroy: -10

T8. Max Homa: -9

T8. Tom Hoge: -9

T8. Cameron Young: -9

Full leaderboard available at PGATour.com

The FedEx Cup is Scheffler's to lose after a sold two rounds of action in Atlanta.

The 26-year-old picked up right where he left off on Friday, carding three birdies on the front nine to move to three under on the afternoon. However, his performance on the back nine wasn't as impressive as he carded just one birdie to finish at four-under 66.

While Scheffler maintained his lead, Schauffele reminded him Friday that the Tour Championship is far from over with a blazing performance on the back nine.

Schauffele carded a bogey and two birdies through the first nine holes before carding four birdies and an eagle on the 18th hole to finish Round 2 with a seven-under 63 and 17 under through two days of action.

The 28-year-old has played well in Atlanta over the last few years and is a combined 43 under on the back nine at East Lake Golf Course since 2017, per KDKA TV's Bob Pompeani.

Jon Rahm also had an impressive second round, finishing seven under at 63, but he is still four shots behind Schauffele at 13 under and has just a one-shot lead over multiple players tied for fourth place.

Unless someone makes a run for the lead on Saturday, the race for the FedEx Cup is shaping up to be a battle between Scheffler and Schauffele.