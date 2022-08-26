Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: Trade Partner 'Does Not Exist' for 49ers Ahead of Week 1

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The odds of Jimmy Garoppolo being traded ahead of Week 1 appear to be slim.

As of right now, a trade partner for the San Francisco 49ers in a deal to move the veteran quarterback "does not exist," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The franchise will likely have to decide whether to cut him or find a way to keep him on the roster.

Garoppolo is entering the final year of his contract with a salary of $26.9 million. If the 49ers cut him, they will save $24.9 million against the salary cap and take on $2 million in dead cap for 2022, per Spotrac.

The 30-year-old has been included in trade rumors throughout the offseason, but nearly all of the quarterback-needy teams have already turned to other players.

The Carolina Panthers acquired Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, and he won the team's starting job over Sam Darnold. The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, signed Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder, and the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett.

The Seattle Seahawks could still be an option as they head into the 2022 campaign with Drew Lock and Geno Smith at quarterback. NFL executive Michael Lombardi said on his podcast Thursday (h/t 95.7 The Game) that the franchise is still interested in Garoppolo.

However, if a trade partner doesn't exist, the Seahawks could be waiting to see if the 49ers decide to release the veteran.

Garoppolo has spent the last five seasons of his career with the 49ers, and while he led the franchise to the Super Bowl during the 2019 campaign and an NFC Championship game appearance last season, most of his time in San Francisco has been spent on the sideline with injuries.

The 49ers have since committed to Trey Lance, whom they selected third overall in the 2021 NFL draft, as their starting quarterback. He appeared in six games as a rookie last season, completing 57.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 168 yards and a score.

With Lance expected to be the team's starter, Garoppolo would likely serve as his backup if he remains in San Francisco this year.