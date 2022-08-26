Becky Hammon Named 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year in 1st Season with Aces

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Becky Hammon did not have to wait long to find success in her first head coaching job.

The Los Angeles Aces coach was named WNBA Coach of the Year on Friday in her first season with the franchise.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.