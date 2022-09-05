The Real Winners and Losers From AEW All Out 2022 Match Card

0 of 5

The Acclaimed had a star-making performance in Chicago. Credit: All Elite Wrestling.

AEW All Out 2022 may go down as All Elite Wrestling's most controversial pay-per-view in its history. It was a heavily heel-focused night where the crowd did not get what they wanted more often than not.

Some major fan favorites fell short, particularly The Acclaimed. However, the crowd may have also set up Max Caster and Anthony Bowens as two of the biggest stars in AEW for years to come.

Jungle Boy was one of a few stars to lose in quick matches, but his loss hit the hardest. He fell to Christian Cage after his best friend Luchasaurus turned against him.

The show opened in a unique manner where Stokely Hathaway took over the ladder match and stole the chip above the ring to hand over to a mystery man.

That mystery man was Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who made it clear he will soon be AEW world champion by dethroning CM Punk, who barely came out on top in a match with Jon Moxley.



On a fascinating night, there were not as many obvious winners or losers, but this show certainly left plenty to discuss for the future as far as who benefited.