Tom Brady to Start Bucs vs. Colts Preseason Game After Absence from Training Camp

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady will be under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Head coach Todd Bowles announced Brady will start on Saturday.

Brady returned to the team on Monday after an 11-day absence for personal reasons.

Despite the public mystery around Brady's departure, Bowles maintained he wasn't concerned about the situation.

"Do I look worried?" Bowles told reporters on Aug. 19. “I'm not worried, so I don't know why anyone else would be worried. I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I've consistently said it would be sometime after the Titans game."

Bowles noted one reason he wants to start Brady is to get him some work with the offensive line. That unit has been a growing concern with multiple starters currently injured. Center Ryan Jensen is unlikely to play during the regular season because of a knee injury.

Guard Aaron Stinnie is out for the year after tearing his ACL in the Aug. 20 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Right tackle Tristan Wirfs has been dealing with a strained oblique, but Bowles told reporters on Sunday it's only a day-to-day issue.

The Bucs played the Tennessee Titans without Brady on Aug. 20. Blaine Gabbert started the game, finishing 3-of-5 for 13 yards in two series before being replaced by Kyle Trask.

This will mark the first preseason appearance for Brady in 2022. Despite his status as arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, the three-time MVP has played regularly during the exhibition season.

In two preseason games last year, Brady finished 12-of-16 for 163 yards and one touchdown. It turned out to be a harbinger of things to come, as he led the NFL in completions (485), attempts (719), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) in 2021.

The Buccaneers play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 11.