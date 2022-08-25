Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Jazz Star Prefers Move to Knicks, Nets, Heat

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are one of Donovan Mitchell's "preferred destinations" amid continued trade talks, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

"Mitchell hasn’t asked for a trade from the Jazz, according to sources," Jones wrote. "But, if he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat."

Jones added the Jazz have "multiple offers on the table" for Mitchell, including from the Knicks.

Mitchell might be fine staying in Utah, and the Jazz have said they would be happy to keep the guard, but it's clear the organization is heading toward a rebuild.

Rudy Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the only veteran returned in the trade, Patrick Beverley, is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Mitchell has three more seasons under contract with the Jazz, plus a player option, but he might not enjoy a down stretch after going to the playoffs in each of his first five years in the NBA.

It makes the Heat and Nets intriguing options as clear contenders heading into 2022-23.

After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn will retain Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for what remains a feared tandem. The problem is Mitchell cannot be traded to the Nets while Ben Simmons is on the roster, and the limited assets could prevent the team from completing a deal anyway.

Miami could make sense if the team is willing to part with Tyler Herro. Mitchell could be an upgrade as an elite scorer, averaging 25.9 points per game last season to go with 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Putting him alongside Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could be enough to get over the top after losing in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

The Knicks are still likely to be the most aggressive as they seek a return to the playoffs. RJ Barrett is likely untouchable, but they have eight first-round picks eligible to be dealt.

Putting Mitchell alongside Barrett and Jalen Brunson could be enough to climb up the standings in the East.