John Morrison Discusses Rumor Seth Rollins May Have Caused Him to Drop 'Drip' Gimmick

Source: WWE.com

Former WWE star John Morrison addressed speculation that one of his final gimmicks with the company was dropped because of its similarities to one being used by Seth Rollins.

In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of RingsideNews.com), Morrison explained WWE dropping his "drip drip" gimmick was due to creative chaos:

"The reason it got pulled back on was because Miz left [For Dancing with the Stars] and for some reason I had like three different plans that got changed at the last second. So I was just kinda sitting around. And if you sit around at TV for a couple weeks, then you start to get into trouble, you know what I mean? I think that’s kinda what happened more than Seth Rollins being the cause of it."

Upon returning to WWE in 2020, Morrison was put in a tag team with The Miz. One part of the gimmick saw him carry around a "drip stick" that shot water. The company even filed a trademark for the stick at one point.

After a short hiatus at the end of 2020, Rollins returned at the Royal Rumble in January 2021. He adopted the persona of the "Drip God" and wore ridiculous suits onscreen when he wasn't wrestling.

Morrison and Rollins didn't cross paths often in 2020 because Morrison worked primarily on SmackDown, with Rollins was on Raw. Morrison and Miz moved to Raw during the draft in October 2020.

Rollins moved to the blue brand following his return at the Rumble.

Morrison and Miz broke up in August 2021 after Miz turned on his partner. The feud didn't last long because Miz took a hiatus when he was cast on Dancing with the Stars.

WWE wound up releasing Morrison in November. He has been working in AAA in Mexico since February and made a couple of appearances in All Elite Wrestling, most recently losing to Miro on June 1.

