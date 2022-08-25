Commanders' Ron Rivera Says Social Media 'Is Unfair' to Young People

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera doesn't envy younger generations who have to experience the whirlwind of the social media age.

"What these young people have to deal with today, as far as social media, I think is unfair," Rivera said to The Athletic's Ben Standig. "I didn't have to deal with that. So it's easy for me. I get it today as a coach now, but that's nothing compared to what a young mind, a young person who's just getting started, has to deal with."

Professional athletes have always lived in a fishbowl to some degree, and social media has only exacerbated the situation. Online abuse directed toward athletes has become all too common.

Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs took the step of disconnecting from Twitter, calling the platform "toxic."

Speaking with Standig, Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller alluded to a similar feeling.

"I was on social media a lot in my early years," he said. "People make their highs higher than they need to be and the lows lower than they need to be. I think once I kind of realized that, I just tried to stay out of the public eye as much as I can."

With pro athletes increasingly focusing on their mental health, it seems reasonable that more could choose to avoid social media entirely.