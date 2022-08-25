Tyron Smith Exits Cowboys Practice with Knee Injury, Will Undergo MRI

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith exited Wednesday's practice with a knee injury and will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the ailment, according to ESPN's Todd Archer (h/t Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk).

A concerning video posted to Twitter showed Smith grabbing his knee after barely making contact with another player during practice. He walked off the field alongside trainers.

"He gave me a nice, reassuring grunt like he usually does. That's the one thing playing next to him for so long, I can decipher his grunts. I think he's all right," Cowboys guard Connor McGovern said Wednesday, per Archer.

Archer later reported Smith's ACL "is intact after initial review," which is a good sign for the Cowboys as he appears to have avoided a major injury.

Smith had already been dealing with an ankle ailment this summer that he suffered in joint practices with the Denver Broncos last week.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has a pretty lengthy injury history and was often not a full participant in practices during the 2021 campaign because of knee and ankle injuries, in addition to testing positive for COVID-19.

Smith appeared in 11 games last season and missed time on two separate occasions because of ankle issues.

During the 2020 campaign, he appeared in just two games because of neck injuries. He hasn't played a full season since 2015.

While injuries have slowed him down, he's still one of the best left tackles in the league, having earned eight Pro Bowl selections over his 11-year career, including five coming in seasons he appeared in 13 games or less.

The depth behind Smith is cause for concern, as the Cowboys opted to release veteran La'el Collins earlier this offseason. Josh Ball, Matt Waletzko and Aviante Collins could be in line to see more playing time if Smith is sidelined.

The Cowboys open the regular season Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.