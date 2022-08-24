X

    Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Michael Gallup Not Expected to Start Season on PUP List

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 24, 2022

    Michael Gallup may avoid the physically unable to perform list after all.

    On Wednesday, team owner Jerry Jones indicated as much while speaking to reporters:

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on WR Michael Gallup: “The strategic way that we handle this at cutdown will let him get to the club actively as quick as he can.”

    "We just don't want to do anything that would put him in some kind of category that would limit us from getting him in the first game," Jones added.

