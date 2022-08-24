Browns' Myles Garrett: 'I Think I Should Be' No. 1 on NFL's Top 100 Players List

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett thinks he should be the No. 1 player when the top 20 names in the NFL Network's annual Top 100 list are revealed Sunday.

Garrett was asked Wednesday where he should be placed in the ranking.

"I think I should be one, but I mean, I'm not voting," he said, via Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "... Where do I expect myself? Somewhere in the top 20. I don't want to rate myself. I'm not sure."

Smith noted "Garrett knows he won't actually be the first player on the list."

Garrett's statement that he's "not voting" is odd since the list is based on a player poll. It's possible he chose not to participate, but he would've been able to vote himself as the best player in the league if he did cast a ballot.

As is the case with nearly every ranking on the internet, the NFL Top 100 has been criticized.

Players across the league are probably flattered, perplexed and every other emotion when they see where their peers rank them, but how much time does anyone think these athletes put in to their selections?

Garrett is one of the most disruptive pass-rushers in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro set career highs with 33 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in 2021 and has recorded at least 10 sacks in each of the past four seasons.

Whether that's enough for him to be considered the best player in the league remains to be seen.

The world will find out at 8 p.m. ET Sunday.