Fantasy Football Draft Strategy 2022: Latest Mock Draft and Cheatsheet Tips

2 of 4

High-volume receivers like Justin Jefferson are solid first-round targets. (David Berding/Getty Images)

While running fantasy mock drafts won't tell you who to select, they can provide insight into where players are going.

In this mock, for example, bell-cow backs like Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry kick off the first round. This should come as no surprise, as every-down backs touch the ball more than any other offensive player—except for the quarterback and center, of course.

Finding volume should be the goal in the first two rounds. Managers should target players who not only have high upside but who also have a high floor. Players with boom-or-bust potential should be saved for the middle rounds.

High-volume receivers like Cooper Kupp (191 targets in 2021), Justin Jefferson (167) and Ja'Marr Chase (128) qualify here, particularly in PPR formats. While no No. 1 receiver can catch every ball thrown his way, those with frequent opportunities are valuable.

Wideouts who regularly average eight-plus targets per game tend to be high-floor.

Mocks can also help you craft the right early-round draft plan. It helps to know where you're going to select in your real-world draft—if that information is available—and, of course, your scoring format.

In this mock, for example, the first four teams selected running backs in the first round and pass-catchers in the second. This is a tried-and-true strategy that provides both an elite RB and a high-level pass-catcher to kick off the draft.

Teams 5 and 6 doubled up on ball-carriers, which is another traditional approach. This can provide two low-end RB1s, a solid alternative to a high-end RB1 and mid-tier RB2. The risk in this strategy is that getting a legitimate WR1 in Round 3 isn't guaranteed. In PPR leagues, it can be worth ensuring that you have a WR1 within the first two rounds.

Note that in this mock, tight ends Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews are valued as traditional No. 1 receivers might be. This is logical because of the situations both face. The Kansas City Chiefs traded No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason, while the Baltimore Ravens traded Marquise Brown.

This means that heading into the season, Kelce and Andrews are de facto No. 1 options. This is a clear example of why knowing roles is beneficial on draft day.

Teams 8 and 12 doubled up on pass-catchers to start their drafts. This is a solid plan for PPR leagues, but it requires focusing heavily on running backs over the next couple of rounds. True starting backs don't last long, and you don't want to be left without at least one high-volume runner—even in PPR.

