FedEx Cup Standings 2022: Points Leaderboard Before TOUR Championship

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Twenty-nine golfers will chase after the FedEx Cup at the Tour Championship.

The FedEx Cup field was trimmed to 30 players after the BMW Championship, but the field for the final event of the PGA Tour season dropped to 29 after Will Zalatoris withdrew with a back injury.

Zalatoris was considered one of the top contenders to take home the FedEx Cup. He won the FedEx St. Jude Championship to start the postseason and sits in third in the overall standings.

Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and others at the top of the FedEx Cup standings have a bit of a clearer path to the trophy now that the third-ranked player is out of the event.

Scheffler totaled the most FedEx Cup points throughout the PGA Tour regular season and two postseason events. He will begin the Tour Championship with a 10-under score.

The rest of the field will start with an adjusted score based on their current standing. Cantlay will be two shots back of Scheffler, Xander Schauffele starts four shots off the lead and Sam Burns begins the tournament five shots adrift of Scheffler.

The rest of the field was grouped together in fives to fill out the other four assigned starting scores that go down to even-par.

FedEx Cup Standings

1. Scottie Scheffler - 4,205 points

2. Patrick Cantlay - 4,129

3. Will Zalatoris - 3,680

4. Xander Schauffele - 2,824

5. Sam Burns - 2,604

6. Cameron Smith - 2,547

7. Rory McIlroy - 2,413

8. Tony Finau - 2,375

9. Sepp Straka - 2,224

10. Sungjae Im - 2,200

Full standings can be found here on PGATour.com.

Scottie Scheffler did not win either of the first two FedEx Cup events. He topped the standings thanks to the wins he produced throughout the PGA Tour regular season.

Scheffler owns 10 top-10 finishes dating back to the start of the PGA Tour season in November. He finished third at the BMW Championship behind Patrick Cantlay and Scott Stallings.

Cantlay is the biggest threat to Scheffler capping his season with the FedEx Cup. Cantlay won the BMW Championship for the second straight year and he is the reigning FedEx Cup champion.

Cantlay starts the Tour Championship two shots back of Scheffler. That deficit could be made up fast at East Lake Golf Club, and if it is, we could see a two-man duel for the final prize.

Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns are the two other likely candidates for the win at the Tour Championship. Schauffele will be four shots back off Scheffler and Burns starts five shots behind the leader.

Anyone else below the top five golfers needs a combination of mistake-free golf at East Lake and mistakes from the leaders to take over the event.

A year ago, Cantlay shot 11-under at East Lake to remain in first place in the FedEx Cup standings throughout the event.

Five players finished inside the top 10 at the Tour Championship after starting the week outside the top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings, so there is a shot for upward movement in some parts of the standings.

In 2020, the back end of the top 10 on the Tour Championship leaderboard featured players that started outside the top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings, but only two golfers jumped from outside the top 10 into the top five.

Dustin Johnson won the event in 2020 by staying in first place through his stroke advantage at the start of the event.

Scheffler could slip up at points of the weekend at East Lake, but recent results from Cantlay and Johnson suggest he is easily the favorite to win the event and the playoffs.