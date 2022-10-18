Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Underwent 2nd Surgery on Wrist Injury Last Week

Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. underwent a second wrist surgery last week, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The 23-year-old didn't play a single game during the 2022 season after previously undergoing surgery because of a broken wrist suffered during an offseason motorcycle accident and then an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tatis also had shoulder surgery in September.

The 2021 All-Star spoke about his suspension for the first time on Aug. 23, telling reporters: "I'm truly sorry...I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I have failed."

He added: "There's no other one to blame but my myself...I made a mistake. I'm going to remember how this feels, and I'm not going to put myself in this position ever again."

A two-time Silver Slugger, Tatis is one of the faces of the Padres franchise after signing a 14-year, $340 million contract extension prior to the 2021 season. He finished third in NL MVP voting that year after leading the National League with 42 home runs while adding 97 RBI and 25 stolen bases with a .282 batting average.

San Diego was hoping he would return at some point in 2022 and spearhead a run to the World Series. The Padres attempted to bolster their chances at a championship with notable trade-deadline acquisitions Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader. Tatis had been on a minor league rehab assignment when the news of his suspension broke.

While another setback for Tatis is disappointing, the team is used to his absence and should not have trouble replacing him in the lineup once again. The Padres will continue going chasing their title aspirations when they face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS starting on Tuesday.