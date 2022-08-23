Raiders' Derek Carr on Dana White's Tom Brady Revelation: 'It Is What It Is'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr isn't letting himself be affected by UFC president Dana White's claim that he secured a deal for Tom Brady to come to the Raiders two years ago.

Per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, when Carr was asked Tuesday if he was immune to stories about his status as Las Vegas quarterback, he responded, "By now, I would hope so. It is what it is."

While making an appearance on the UFC with the Gronks broadcast on Saturday during UFC 278, White recounted his side of the story after he was prompted by Rob Gronkowski:

"I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders. It was almost a done deal. And at the last minute, [Jon] Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn't want him and all hell broke loose, man. It was crazy. And Brady was already looking at houses. It wasn't said yet that Gronk was going to be coming. So Las Vegas would have had Brady and Gronk the year that the Bucs won the Super Bowl except Gruden blew the deal up."

Carr has been the Raiders' starter since he was drafted in the second round in 2014. He said Tuesday that he didn't immediately hear White's comments while he was helping someone in the Raiders organization deal with a death.

"It was a moment to put things in perspective," Carr said. "It really doesn't matter. At the end of the day, anything I say will just be blasted out there so I'm just going to completely remove myself and just keep trying to play football. It's been nice just answering football questions. Hopefully, no more drama in the city."

The Raiders are set to begin the 2022 season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 11.