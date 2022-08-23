Rod Carew Says Arte Moreno Exploring Sale of Angels Is 'Happy News'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is exploring a sale of the team after 20 years of ownership, and Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew was "happy" to hear the news because he hopes his relationship with the franchise "can be restored" under new leadership.

This isn't the first time Carew has talked about his dicey relationship with Angels ownership.

In January, Carew posted a throwback photo of himself in a Twins uniform, writing on Twitter that he was "all smiles" thinking about the 12 years he spent with the club from 1967-78.

The 76-year-old was then asked about how he views his allegiance to the Angels, whom he played for from 1979-85, in comparison to his time with the Twins. He said that L.A.'s current leadership group does not want him involved with the club.

Carew was one of the best players in the 1970s, earning the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 1967, the AL MVP in 1977, seven batting titles and 18 All-Star selections over his 19-year major league career.

The Panama native finished his career hitting .328/.393/.429 with 92 home runs, 1,015 RBI and 353 stolen bases in 2,469 games.

In 834 career games with the Angels, Carew hit .314/.393/.392 with 18 home runs, 282 RBI and 82 stolen bases. Six of the infielder's All-Star selections came while he was a member of the Halos.

It's unclear why the Angels wouldn't want Carew involved with the club, and considering they haven't made the postseason since 2014, it might be time to give him some sort of role.

It's been a disappointing season for the Halos, who fired manager Joe Maddon in June and replaced him with Phil Nevin in the interim. The club is fourth in the AL West with a 52-70 record and is on pace to miss the playoffs for the eighth straight season.