Rick Ross Offers $10M to 'Make the Right Match Happen' for Next Jake Paul Fight

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Jake Paul's scheduled Aug. 6 bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled because of issues with Rahman's weight, and now it's unclear when the YouTube sensation will get back in the ring.

However, Paul's next match should at least feature an intriguing opponent after rapper Rick Ross revealed this week that he's willing to pledge $10 million to "make the right match happen" for the 25-year-old's next fight.

"Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight @jakepaul Im down to put another 10 million on top to make the right match happen. What fight would you want to see?

"We talking big s--t on the homie podcast so stay tuned," Ross wrote in an Instagram post.

Paul is undefeated in his early boxing career. In his first fight, he knocked out YouTuber Ali Eson Gib before securing knock out victories over Nate Robinson and Ben Askren in his second and third bouts.

The Ohio native then defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision last summer before beating him again via knockout in December.

Paul has been eyeing bouts with UFC welterweight stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz since beating Woodley for a second time, but UFC president Dana White said such fights would never happen.