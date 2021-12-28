UFC's Dana White Dismisses Potential Jake Paul Fights with Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

While YouTube sensation Jake Paul is eyeing bouts with UFC welterweight stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz after a sixth-round knockout of Tyron Woodley earlier this month, UFC president Dana White said it's not going to happen.

“No [that’s not happening],” White said on The Fight with Teddy Atlas, per MMAFighting.com. “You notice he wants to f--king fight everybody that’s not in his weight class, guys that are older and all of this other bulls--t. Go find a boxer. Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball.”

White also had a challenge for Paul:

“So this guy keeps saying that I’m a cokehead,” White said. “He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

In addition to White, Woodley and Tommy Fury have questioned whether Paul has used performance-enhancing drugs. Per MMA Junkie, Woodley was upset about the lack of PED testing surrounding both of his fights against Paul.

After defeating Woodley for the second time on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida, Paul made it known that he wanted to fight Masvidal and/or Diaz, who were both in attendance for his rematch with Woodley at Amalie Arena. He even mentioned that he'd fight Conor McGregor or Kamaru Usman, promising to embarrass anyone who steps into the ring with him next.

Paul has offered Masvidal $5 million to fight him. Masvidal is 35-15 in his career as a professional MMA fighter.

Paul improved to 5-0 after his win over Woodley. He began his career by defeating YouTuber AnEsonGib via first-round TKO in January 2020, former NBA player Nate Robinson via second-round KO in November 2020 and former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion Ben Askren via first-round TKO in April 2021.

The 24-year-old also beat Woodley via split decision in their first match in August 2021.