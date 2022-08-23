WWE Rumors: Rajan Husher Is Person Who Attacked AJ Styles During Raw

Source: WWE.com

The mystery of who attacked AJ Styles during a tag team match on Raw appears to have been solved.

Per The Local Competitor, who often identifies local talent used on WWE programming, the man wearing a mask was Rajan Husher from Battle Arts PRO.

Per the official Battle Arts website, the academy opened in December 2013 and hosts monthly shows at Don Kolov Arena in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada:

"There were two types of shows; 'Rising Stars” and “Battle Arts,' with the latter featuring only matches contested under Battle Arts Rules. Thus meaning victory could only be obtained by TKO or submission; no pin falls. This was an ode to the original BATTLEARTS which existed in Japan from 1995-2011 and was run by Battle Arts Academy’s head instructor, Yuki Ishikawa, who shares his vast, world-class knowledge and experience with his students."

The incident occurred near the end of a tag match featuring Styles and Bobby Lashley taking on The Miz and Ciampa. The masked man grabbed Styles as he was leaning against the railing on the outside of the ring. Security quickly grabbed him and dragged him away.

After Miz dropped Styles with a big boot on the outside, a man in riot gear appeared and took off his helmet to reveal it was Dexter Lumis. He put Miz in a sleeper hold and dragged him out of the arena, giving Miz and Ciampa the win by disqualification.

Even though Husher didn't get his face on television, being able to appear on Raw in front of a worldwide audience is great exposure for him as he continues his journey in professional wrestling.

The interference was also a clever way to continue the feud between Miz and Lumis, who made his return to WWE on Aug. 8 after being released by the promotion in April.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).