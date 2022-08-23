Celtics' Top Trade, Free-Agent Targets After Kevin Durant Agrees to Stay with Nets

0 of 2

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Boston Celtics were among the teams rumored to be in the mix for Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant, but a two-month saga following a June trade request has ended with the Nets announcing he will be sticking in town.

With training camp starting in September and the regular season beginning Oct. 18, the Celtics don't have much time to improve their roster from now until when Boston officially begins its quest for title No. 18.

That being written, Boston is coming off an Eastern Conference title-winning season that saw the C's come two wins short of beating the Golden State Warriors for the NBA crown. Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics' championship window is wide open.

Boston has already gotten to work this offseason by adding Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari to this squad.

If the C's potentially do anything else, then it'll probably be a minor move to round out the roster as opposed to anything Earth-shattering like the KD proposal.

With that in mind, here's a look at potential Celtics' options to round out the 2022-23 team.