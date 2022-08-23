Seahawks Insider: Rashaad Penny Could Be in RBBC Despite Kenneth Walker III Injury

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny may not be a big fantasy beneficiary following Kenneth Walker III's sports hernia.

The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported the Seahawks might deploy a running-back-by-committee, with Penny, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas all potentially in play.

Penny seemed to turn a corner toward the end of the 2021 season after returning from a calf injury. In Seattle's final six games, he ran for 706 yards and six touchdowns.

The arrival of Walker, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, obviously put a dent in Penny's value. The fact the 26-year-old isn't immediately pegged to be the primary ball-carrier in Walker's absence could be telling as well.

Head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged there's still no firm timeline for when Walker will be cleared. The Seahawks open the regular season Sept. 12 against the Denver Broncos.

Barring new developments before then, fantasy managers should continue to peg Penny into their lineups as an RB2 or flex.

An offense that's going to start Geno Smith or Drew Lock at quarterback figures to make the running game an important facet. Penny should get enough touches to make an impact, even if Homer or Dallas siphon away some of his touches.