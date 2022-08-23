Dontrell Hilliard Should Be Derrick Henry's Fantasy Handcuff, Says Titans Insider

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dontrell Hilliard has firmly locked down the backup running back role behind Derrick Henry in the Tennessee Titans backfield, according to The Athletic's Joe Rexrode.

"He is clearly the second-best running back on the roster, a guy I believe would get the bulk of the work if Derrick Henry were to miss any time," Rexrode reported Tuesday. "Hilliard, over rookie Hassan Haskins, should be the handcuff choice for fantasy owners at this point."

Hilliard performed well while filling in for an injured Henry last year. The 27-year-old ran for 350 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. The undrafted Tulane product also caught 19 passes for 87 yards.

That didn't stop the Titans from selecting Haskins in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Michigan product has drawn strong reviews this summer. Henry described him as a "beast," while running backs coach Tony Dews said he was "a pleasure to work with."

Before last season, durability wasn't much of a concern with Henry as he firmly cemented himself as the NFL's premier ball-carrier. Between 2018 and 2020, he appeared in 47 games and logged 896 carries.

However, his foot injury in 2021 that caused him to miss nine games inevitably raises questions about whether that's a sign of things to come. For fantasy managers who want some insurance for the 2020 All-Pro, Hilliard appears to be the safest bet.