WWE Rumors on Johnny Gargano's Return; Edge Hints at Retirement; Bray Wyatt Update

Source: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

Johnny Gargano's WWE Return a Well-Kept Secret

It turns out WWE fans weren't the only ones given a surprise when Johnny Gargano showed up on Raw.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Gunjan Nath of RingsideNews.com), WWE did not list Gargano's name on any of the pre-show rundowns, the performers backstage didn't know he was going to be there, and members of the production crew were kept in the dark.

Several people backstage only found out when Gargano was walking around backstage moments before he did his entrance. The former NXT champion came out during the third hour of Monday's broadcast to a huge ovation from the crowd.

Johnny Wrestling's first appearance on Raw since 2019 was interrupted by Theory, who made reference to The Way—the stable Gargano and Theory were part of from 2020-21—during their back-and-forth promo.

The segment ended with Gargano laying out Theory with a superkick. The 35-year-old announced in December he wasn't going to re-sign with WWE because he wanted to take time off after his wife, former WWE star Candice LeRae, got pregnant with the couple's first child.

LeRae announced on Feb. 17 she gave birth to a boy they named Quill.

Gargano is the latest former NXT star who has been brought back to WWE following Triple H's installation as head of creative following Vince McMahon's retirement. Dakota Kai returned as part of a stable with Bayley and Iyo Sky at SummerSlam.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were re-signed and debuted on SmackDown on Aug. 5.

It's an exciting time for WWE right now. Triple H clearly has a different vision than McMahon for what the product should be. The television shows thus far have been better, with stars who the fans like seeming to get a fair shake that they weren't getting under McMahon.

Time will tell where Gargano ends up on the pecking order, but his history of outstanding feuds in NXT bodes well for him doing just fine on the main roster.

Edge Teasing Retirement

Fans in attendance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Monday's episode of Raw were given a surprising tease after the show went off the air.

Addressing the crowd in the ring (via Subhojeet Mukherjee of RingsideNews.com), Edge indicated that 2023 could mark the end of his wrestling career.

"I can’t wait to hopefully come back one last time here in Toronto," he said. "I’ve been looking at the calendar, we usually come here in August. So next August I plan on seeing each and every one of you. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night."

Edge cut that promo after defeating Damian Priest in the main event. Priest received help from the rest of the Judgement Day when Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor ran out to attack the WWE Hall of Famer three on one.

Beth Phoenix came out to save her husband as the show went off the air.

The fact that Edge can plan a proper retirement is stunning. He was retired for nine years because of serious neck injuries before returning at the 2020 Royal Rumble. The four-time WWE champion has had a fantastic final act to his career already, with feuds against Randy Orton, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The 48-year-old is one of 33 male triple-crown champions in company history. He has also main-evented WrestleMania twice, in 2008 and 2021.

Whenever Edge does decide to hang up the wrestling boots for good, he will undoubtedly go down as one of the best performers ever in WWE.

Bray Wyatt "Likes" Fan Theory on Twitter

There's nothing like a good conspiracy theory on Twitter to send everyone into a frenzy. But this one involving Bray Wyatt is about as interesting of a conspiracy as you can find on social media.

Two weeks ago, Wyatt posted a story on his Twitter page that starts with "Wrestling is not a love story." He made several wrestling references in the piece, including to The Undertaker, The Rock, Ring of Honor, AEW and Ric Flair.

One fan took this story and tried to figure out if it was a clue about something. The fan, whose username is AliciaZ1981, rearranged the three-page story to show how the paragraphs appear to spell out WWE.

Wyatt did like the post, though he has previously dismissed any notion that there's any hidden meaning behind it.

There has been constant fan speculation about where Wyatt will end up ever since he was released by WWE in July 2021.

Sapp reported on Monday that higher-ups in WWE believe it is "more likely" now than it was previously that Wyatt will return to the promotion.

The Fiend was one of the most over gimmicks in WWE, which made his release a big surprise. He did have a series of bad matches and feuds during that time, but with a new creative team running WWE now, it's certainly possible he could be rehabbed quickly if he returns.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).