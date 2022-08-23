Kamaru Usman on KO Loss To Leon Edwards: 'Everyone's More Sad About It Than I Am'

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Kamaru Usman doesn't appear to be bothered by the stunning loss to Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 main event on Saturday night.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman said he's "feeling great" and "everyone's more sad about it than I am" right now.

The Nigerian Nightmare went on to say the kick that knocked him out in the final minute of the fifth round was "a great shot."

"I'm talking Hail Mary in the Super Bowl, last 10 seconds," he added. "That was a great shot, man."

The loss was one of the biggest upsets in recent mixed martial arts history. Usman entered the bout having won 19 consecutive fights, including each of his 15 since joining UFC in 2015.

Usman was also dominating Edwards for virtually the entire fight before getting dropped by the knockout blow. All three judges had the fight scored 39-37 for Usman after four rounds, giving him the edge in the second, third and fourth frames.

In a combat sport, though, all you need is one good strike to win. Edwards hit a perfect kick at the right time to be crowned the UFC welterweight champion. The 30-year-old from Jamaica extended his unbeaten streak to 11 consecutive fights.

Despite the loss, Usman has every reason to feel confident going forward. He should get an immediate rematch because of how he looked against Edwards before getting knocked out.

If the two men fight again, there's certainly the chance Usman could fall again. But everything that happened in the bout prior to the final moments suggests he should be favored against Edwards.