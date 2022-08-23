Ranking Triple H's Greatest In-Ring Moments of His WWE Career

10 of 10

You never forget your first.

Triple H added the first of 14 world titles to his career on August 23, 1999 with a win over Mankind in the main event of WWE Raw.

Many expected it the previous night, when all of the company's booking seemingly pointed at The Game defeating Mankind and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in the main event of SummerSlam to win the title. A surprise ending, in which Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy emerged with the title and was at the center of all the photo ops with Minnesota governor (and special guest referee) Jesse "The Body" Ventura, delayed his ascent to the top of the business.

It was OK, though, because a main event for the title on Raw meant more people would be watching than would have seen it on pay-per-view. The Game would achieve his greatest moment in front of a worldwide audience by beating one of his greatest rivals and forever etching his name in history books alongside Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

A long, arduous climb to the top of the industry that saw him slipping and sliding in pig crap at the conclusion of a midcard feud with Henry Godwinn, a year-long punishment for his role in the Curtain Call, exhausting travel, nightly main events against the top stars in the business, and the often frustrating wait for his turn, culminated with him realizing his childhood dream.

Would the moment have meant more on one of the company's more prestigious pay-per-view cards? Probably. Would it have been more historically significant? Sure, but that does not at all diminish a moment that the wrestler himself worked a decade to achieve.

His run would ultimately be short, thanks to some Vince Russo booking that left fans scratching their heads, but by the end of the year, Triple H would be one of the industry's biggest stars and ready to take it over.