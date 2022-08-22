Toxic Attraction Out of WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament After Gigi Dolin Injury

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

The WWE women's tag team championship tournament has lost one of its top contending teams.

WWE announced Monday that Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament because of an injury to Gigi Dolin. Dolin and Jacy Jayne made their debut on SmackDown Live last Friday with a first-round win over the team of Natalya and Sonya Deville.

Toxic Attraction's replacement will be determined by a "second chance" Fatal 4-Way match on this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

